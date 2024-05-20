Pedro Porro celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game with team-mates during the Premier League match between Sheffield and Tottenham Hotspur at Bramall Lane | Image: AP

Tottenham clinched a spot in next season's Europa League with a season-ending 3-0 win at relegated Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday.

A loss could have pushed Spurs down into sixth place and the Europa Conference League, but Dejan Kulusevski’s double and Pedro Porro’s strike ensured they finished fifth in Ange Postecoglou’s first year in charge.

Sheffield was already assured of finishing last after a season which saw the Blades record the joint third lowest points tally in Premier League history with 16, conceding 104 goals.

Tottenham took a 14th-minute lead when the ball fell to Kulusevski 10 yards out and he drilled into the bottom corner.

Sheffield goalkeeper Wes Foderingham made a number of good saves before Spurs doubled their lead from a rebound when Porro flashed an unstoppable drive into the roof of the net just before the hour.

Kulusevski got his second in the 65th, sliding home from Son Heung-min’s center.