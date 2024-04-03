×

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 10:53 IST

Tottenham held 1-1 at West Ham to dent Champions League hopes

Tottenham missed the chance to overtake Aston Villa in the race for Champions League qualification after settling for a 1-1 draw at West Ham on Tuesday in the Premier League.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Tottenham held 1-1 at West Ham to dent Champions League hopes
Tottenham held 1-1 at West Ham to dent Champions League hopes | Image:AP
Tottenham missed the chance to overtake Aston Villa in the race for Champions League qualification after settling for a 1-1 draw at West Ham on Tuesday in the Premier League.

Brennan Johnson had given fifth-place Spurs an ideal start at London Stadium, but that was canceled out by Kurt Zouma's leveler in the 19th.

West Ham could have even gone on to win if Michail Antonio had been more ruthless with a second-half chance.

The forward raced through on goal after an hour, but with only Guglielmo Vicario to beat, he fired straight at the Spurs goalkeeper.

Spurs knew a big enough win would have seen it overtake fourth-place Villa on goal difference. And that looked like a possibility when the visitors raced into an early lead after Timo Werner burst past Vladimir Coufal and played in Johnson to convert from close range.

But manager Ange Postecoglou was left frustrated when Jarrod Bowen's corner was turned in by an unmarked Zouma.

The result left Tottenham two points behind Villa, having played the same number of games.

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 10:53 IST

