Tottenham Skipper Cristian Romero At Risk Of Missing Out On More Games Following Red Card Against Liverpool

On December 21, 2025, Tottenham faced Liverpool in the Premier League, where the London side was handed a 1-2 defeat. Additionally, in the 93rd minute of the match, the Spurs saw captain Cristian Romero being sent off after receiving his second yellow card of the night for kicking Liverpool player Ibrahima Konate.

Romero's dismissal left Tottenham down to nine men as Xavi Simons had already been shown a red card for foul play in the first half. The Argentine center-back was first booked for dissent after complaining about a push by Hugo Ekitike. The Spurs captain's red card means that he will serve a one-match ban, which means he will miss Sunday’s match away to London rival Crystal Palace.

However, according to recent developments, Romero may be at risk of a longer ban if found guilty.

Cristian Romero To Face More Match Bans If Found Guilty

Tottenham will travel to Brentford on New Year's Day before hosting Sunderland on January 4 and visiting Bournemouth following that. If the captain is proven guilty of the charges made by the FA, he could miss out on these matches until further notice.

The statement shared by FA explained, "It’s alleged that he (Romero) acted in an improper manner by failing to promptly leave the field of play and/or behaving in a confrontational and/or aggressive manner towards the match referee after being sent off in the 93rd minute."

Notably, the player has until January 2, 2026, to respond to these charges.

Tottenham Coach Thomas Frank Criticises Referee John Brooks

Following the match, Thomas Frank was critical of John Brooks' decisions in the match. He shared, "Two hands on the back by Ekitike. I don’t understand how he didn’t see it. OK, luckily, we have VAR, so they will bail you out when you need it, which they didn’t. That was the second mistake."