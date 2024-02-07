Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 18:45 IST

Transfer news: Punjab FC announce the arrival of three new signings

The 25-year-old forward, Bidyashagar Singh, joins Punjab FC from Kerala Blasters FC on a permanent transfer. Singh started his career from East Bengal FC.

Republic Sports Desk
Bidyashagar Singh
Bidyashagar Singh | Image:Punjab FC
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Punjab FC (PFC) have announced the arrival of three new signings to the team – forward Bidyashagar Singh, winger Bryce Miranda and midfielder Isaac Vanmalwawma.

The 25-year-old forward, Bidyashagar Singh, joins the team from Kerala Blasters FC on a permanent transfer. Singh started his career from East Bengal FC and then later moved to TRAU FC in the I-league where he finished the 2020-21 season as the highest goal scorer with 12 goals. He has so far made 10 appearances in the Indian Super League and would be a key addition to the Shers’ side for the remaining matches of the season.

Advertisement

Winger Bryce Miranda joins Punjab FC on loan from Kerala Blasters FC for the remainder of the season. The 24-year-old pacy winger came into limelight from his time with Churchill Brothers FC in the I-League and after moving to Kerala Blasters, where he featured in 12 matches and provided two assists in the Indian Super League.

Isaac Vanlalsawma, who joins Punjab FC from Odisha FC, started his professional career with Shillong Lajong FC in the I-League where he netted three goals during the two seasons. He then moved to the Indian Super League and has so far featured in 90 matches having scored three goals and providing five assists. He was also part of the Odisha FC squad which lifted the 2023 Super Cup in Kerala.

Advertisement

Speaking about the new signings, Football Director of Punjab FC, Nikolaos Topoliatis said, “The January transfer window and long break gave us ample time to bring these three experienced players into the squad. We are confident that they’ll prove to be a vital part of Punjab FC’s future as we get ready for the second phase of the season.”

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 18:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Canara Bank hits 52-week high on stock split announcement

    Business News7 minutes ago

  2. No Probe, They Just Sat For 16 Hours To Defame AAP: Atishi on ED Raids

    India News7 minutes ago

  3. After DK Suresh, Another K'taka Cong MLA Makes ‘Separate Country’ Remark

    Politics News13 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: PM Modi's Reply To 'Motion Of Thanks' in Rajya Sabha Today

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. Kerala FIFTY FIFTY FF-83 WEDNESDAY Lottery Lucky Draw OUT

    Info15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement