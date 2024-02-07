Advertisement

Punjab FC (PFC) have announced the arrival of three new signings to the team – forward Bidyashagar Singh, winger Bryce Miranda and midfielder Isaac Vanmalwawma.

The 25-year-old forward, Bidyashagar Singh, joins the team from Kerala Blasters FC on a permanent transfer. Singh started his career from East Bengal FC and then later moved to TRAU FC in the I-league where he finished the 2020-21 season as the highest goal scorer with 12 goals. He has so far made 10 appearances in the Indian Super League and would be a key addition to the Shers’ side for the remaining matches of the season.

Winger Bryce Miranda joins Punjab FC on loan from Kerala Blasters FC for the remainder of the season. The 24-year-old pacy winger came into limelight from his time with Churchill Brothers FC in the I-League and after moving to Kerala Blasters, where he featured in 12 matches and provided two assists in the Indian Super League.

Isaac Vanlalsawma, who joins Punjab FC from Odisha FC, started his professional career with Shillong Lajong FC in the I-League where he netted three goals during the two seasons. He then moved to the Indian Super League and has so far featured in 90 matches having scored three goals and providing five assists. He was also part of the Odisha FC squad which lifted the 2023 Super Cup in Kerala.

Speaking about the new signings, Football Director of Punjab FC, Nikolaos Topoliatis said, “The January transfer window and long break gave us ample time to bring these three experienced players into the squad. We are confident that they’ll prove to be a vital part of Punjab FC’s future as we get ready for the second phase of the season.”