Transfer War Intensifies As FC Barcelona Likely To Make Sensational Marcus Rashford Demand To Manchester United: Reports

Marcus Rashford has been in fine form as he finally seems to have hit the ground running for FC Barcelona. The English forward joined the La Liga outfit from Manchester United on a season-long loan for the 2025-26 campaign.

FC Barcelona Ready To Make Marcus Rashford Deal

Rashford fell in the pecking order and spent the last half of the campaign on loan at Aston Villa. Barcelona do have the option to make the signing permanent at the end of the ongoing season. The English international reportedly took a pay cut to facilitate a move, and it has now emerged that the Catalans are ready to make the deal permanent.

But the club is reportedly not ready to entertain United's demand as things stand. Ruben Amorim's side values the player at around £40 million, but the Spanish club wants a cut-price deal at around £25 million. Barcelona are covering his full salary, but United hold an advantage as the player has three years left on his contract. The Red Devils spent heavily in the summer, bringing the likes of Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo to the side.

Marcus Rashford Was The Subject Of Hansi Flick Punishment

Rashford was very impressive against Newcastle United on his return to English soil last week. The Manchester United academy product scored a brace and also set up the third goal as Barcelona had a winning start to their Champions League campaign. He will be hoping to put his career back on track in order to seal a place in the England squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026.