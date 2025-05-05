Trent Alexander-Arnold Confirms Liverpool Departure Amid Real Madrid Links - 'Hardest Decision I've Ever Made'

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has confirmed that he will be leaving the 2024-25 Premier League champions at the end of the season.

Alexander-Arnold, who joined the club aged 6 and has come through the ranks from the youth academy, will depart as a free agent as his contract runs out at the end of this season.

Taking to social media, the 26-year-old posted a video statement confirming his intentions to leave his boyhood club.

“After 20 years at Liverpool Football Club, now is the time for me to confirm that I will be leaving at the end of the season. This is easily the hardest decision I’ve ever made in my life,” read the caption of his social media post.

Trent's Next Destination

Although the right-back did not confirm his next destination, it is widely expected that he will join Real Madrid.

He has been linked with the La Liga giants all season, and they have made it a habit of snaring top players on free transfers.

The same approach was used to sign Kylian Mbappe and Antonio Rudiger, two players now central to their side.

Reports suggest a six-year deal has already been agreed on and it is only the matter of finalising the small details.

Trent's Liverpool Career in Numbers

Alexander-Arnold departs Liverpool as a true great - he has made 352 appearances for the club in all competitions as of this date.

In those games, he has scored 23 goals and provided 92 assists, cementing his legacy as one of the best attacking full-backs in the world.

He has won two Premier League titles with the club, as well as two Carabao Cup titles, one FA Cup, one UEFA Champions League and one FIFA Club World Cup.