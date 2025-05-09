Trent Alexander-Arnold Dropped For Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League Game After Announcing Departure From Boyhood Club

In the aftermath of Liverpool winning the Premier League title, star right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold announced that he would leave the club.

Alexander-Arnold, who joined the club aged 6 and has come through the ranks from the youth academy, will depart as a free agent as his contract runs out at the end of this season.

Although the right-back did not confirm his next destination, it is widely expected that he will join Real Madrid.

He has been linked with the La Liga giants all season, and they have made it a habit of snaring top players on free transfers.

And now it has been revealed that he won't be playing in their next league game against Arsenal.

Liverpool Boss Confirms Trent Being Dropped

The revelation came from none other than the team's manager Arne Slot, who confirmed that Conor Bradley will deputise for Alexander-Arnold.

"Conor will start on Sunday because he needs more games under his belt to prepare for next season. Let's not compare him with Trent, they are two different types of players," Slot said.

"Unfortunately, he hasn't been fit all season but to become a good player you have to be fit all season but we have a lot of confidence in him as a very good full-back for Liverpool."

How Will Liverpool Replace Trent?

That Liverpool are willing to give Bradley game time shows that they have faith in him stepping up and becoming a key player for the side.

However, there is also every chance the team sign someone to replace Alexander-Arnold in the transfer window.