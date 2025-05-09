'Would Prefer Us As A Team': Arne Slot Comes Out In Support Of Trent Alexander Arnold As Liverpool Set To Leave For Real Madrid

Liverpool recently secured the English Premier League title for the 2024-25 season after a dominant run in the season. This achievement came under new manager Arne Slot who took on the manager post in the club at the start of the season after manager Jurgen Klopp decided to vacate the position. As Arne Slot and Liverpool won the English Premier League, several reports have come in that star right back Trent Alexander Arnold is all set to leave the club and join La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Arne Slot Comes Out In Support Of Trent Alexander Arnold

As the talk of Trent Alexander Arnold leaving Liverpool for Real Madrid grows larger and larger, several Liverpool fans are angered by this as they feel the player is betraying the club by waiting for his contract to run out and then leave for free. Following the hate that Trent Alexander Arnold has been receiving, Liverpool manager Arne Slot has come out in support of the right back and asked fans to support him.

“I think we are all disappointed but Trent is the first one also who said that he would prefer us as a team and us as a club not to be too much distracted by this announcement."

“So I am hoping that all the energy on Sunday goes to the players and to the support of our fans and as less as possible to Trent. Unless it is positive and then they can do whatever they want,” said Arne Slot in a press conference.

Arne Slot Denies Knowing Where Trent Alexander Arnold Is Headed

Arne Slot when asked if he knew where Trent Alexander Arnold was headed denied knowing the information regarding the right back's transfer. Slot also denied this knowledge amidst massive rumors that Trent Alexander Arnold will be moving to Real Madrid.

“He hasn’t said anything about it himself — the only thing he has said is that he’s going to leave the club.

“For me it’s impossible to comment on where he is going and if that is a club that’s going to play in the Club World Cup — you see on my smile that we both know where he is going to but it hasn’t been said yet — so that’s impossible for me to comment on,” said Arne Slot in a statement about knowing where Trent Alexander Arnold was headed.

Liverpool's next match will be against Arsenal and will be played at the Anfield Stadium.