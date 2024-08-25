Published 11:35 IST, August 25th 2024

Two-goal Gittens gets Dortmund off to a winning start in Bundesliga with 2-0 win over Frankfurt

Jamie Gittens got Borussia Dortmund off to a winning start under new coach Nuri Sahin on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in their first Bundesliga game of the season.