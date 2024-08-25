sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi's Ukraine Visit | #JusticeforAbhaya | Mission RHUMI 2024 | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |

Published 11:35 IST, August 25th 2024

Two-goal Gittens gets Dortmund off to a winning start in Bundesliga with 2-0 win over Frankfurt

Jamie Gittens got Borussia Dortmund off to a winning start under new coach Nuri Sahin on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in their first Bundesliga game of the season.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Dortmund vs Frankfurt
Dortmund vs Frankfurt | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

11:35 IST, August 25th 2024