It was a dream night for Tottenham fans as after a disappointing season in the English Premier League, the club was able to secure a European Championship and put an end to the empty trophy cabinet mockery. Tottenham won the UEFA Europa League title as they defeated Manchester United by a score of 1-0 in the finals of the tournament. The golden moment for Spurs came in the 42nd minute when Brennan Johnson put the London based club ahead of Manchester United.

This was the only goal in the match as Tottenham Hotspur lifted the Europa League trophy.

Son Heung-min Wins First Title With Tottenham

Son Heung-min who hails from South Korean and is the captain of Tottenham finally ended his trophy drought with the win against Manchester United. The UEFA Europa League win also marked the first major silverware that the club has won since 2008.

Son also became the first South Korean captain to lead his team to a major trophy.

Following the win Son was overjoyed as he stated, "I wanted it so badly. The last seven days I was dreaming about this game every single day. Finally it happened, I can rest easy. Today is the day we can celebrate. Maybe I'll miss the flight (home)!"

Son Heung-min also thanked his fans in South Korea for giving him a lot of support as he lifted his first major title.

"I'm very proud to be Korean. I want to saw thank you to the Korean fans. It was 4am (kick-off) there and they are supporting me like crazy," said Son Heung-min in his statement.

Fans React As Spurs End Trophy Drought After 17-Years