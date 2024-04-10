×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 18:48 IST

Sergio Aguero DOUBLES PROFITS in 14 minutes after SMART $10K bet on Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Manchester City legend Sergio Kun Aguero doubled his profits inside just 14 minutes as his smart bet on Real Madrid vs Manchester City paid off big.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Sergio Aguero bet on Real Madrid Manchester City Pays off
Sergio Aguero bet on Real Madrid Manchester City Pays off | Image:X/@aguerosergiokun/AP
Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero had a great day at the bookies as all it took him were just 14 minutes to double his profits after placing a very smart bet on the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal between Real Madrid and Manchester City.

The match between the two heavyweights at the Santiago Bernabeu turned out to be one of the most entertaining knockout games in the UCL as both sides shared the spoils in a 3-3 draw.

The match was always expected to be a thrilling affair and Sergio Aguero placed a very smart bet. The retired Argentinian striker put a $10,000 bet on the possibility that match will feature more than 2.5 goals.

Aguero's Smart Payday 

As it turned out, Sergio Aguero was a very happy man inside the first quarter of an hour as three goals were scored inside the first 14 minutes. Bernardo Silva opened the scoring for Manchester City after a very smart freekick inside the first two minutes. But Real being Real answered back with two goals in two minutes as they took the lead 2-1.

As soon as Rodrygo gave Real Madrid the lead, Sergio Aguero revealed on Social Media that his profits from the bet nearly doubled as he cashed out by winning $18,900.

A thrilling second leg awaits at Etihad

After last night’s draw, the UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie between Real Madrid and Manchester City hangs in the balance as both teams are in with a chance to qualify for the second leg of the playoffs.

While Manchester City will be delighted to come away with a draw from the Santiago Bernabeu, the rumblings from the Real Madrid dressing room have suggested that the team is unhappy with their performance and feels City were there for the taking.

The second leg at Manchester City’s Etihad stadium will promise the same excitement and drama for the fans and who knows what betting strategy will Sergio Aguero cook up to increase his profits come Wednesday next week.

 

Published April 10th, 2024 at 18:43 IST

