Published 18:04 IST, October 14th 2024
Udine City on high alert ahead of Italy's match against Israel
The city of Udine is on high alert as Italy prepares to host Israel in a competitive soccer match on Monday. The Nations League match is being played among the backdrop of the ongoing situation in the Middle East which has spread to Lebanon after more than a year-long war in Gaza.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
A view of the Stadio Friuli, in Udine, Italy, March 16, 2024, where the Nations League soccer match between Italy and Israel will be held on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. | Image: Andrea Bressanutti /LaPresse via AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
18:04 IST, October 14th 2024