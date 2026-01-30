Updated 30 January 2026 at 18:39 IST
UEFA Champions League Playoff Draw: All French Clash As Monaco Is Set To Face PSG; Newcastle To Play Qarabag
The UEFA Champions League playoff draw saw the teams that finished from 9th to 24th get drawn in the playoffs to play two-legged fixtures and secure their place in the Round of 16.
On January 30, 2026, the UEFA Champions League playoff draw was held at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland. The draw saw the teams that finished from 9th to 24th get drawn in the playoffs to play two-legged fixtures and secure their place in the Round of 16.
Defending champions PSG are set to face their French rivals Monaco, while English side Newcastle is set to face a long trip to Azerbaijan to face Qarabag. On the other hand, Real Madrid, who finished 9th, will again lock horns with Benfica after their recent defeat to the Portuguese club.
Notably, Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin scored the stoppage-time goal, which saw his side qualify for the playoffs at Marseille's expense.
UEFA Champions League Draw: Every Playoff Round Match
- Monaco v Paris St-Germain
- Galatasaray v Juventus
- Benfica v Real Madrid
- Borussia Dortmund v Atalanta
- Qarabag v Newcastle United
- Club Brugge v Atletico Madrid
- Bodo/Glimt v Inter Milan
- Olympiakos v Bayer Leverkusen
Notably, teams that finished between 9th and 16th are seeded, while the rest are unseeded. The seeded teams will play at home in the second leg; meanwhile, the unseeded teams will have to travel away for their second leg.
The draw for the Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and the final will take place on February 17, 2026.
When Will The Playoff Stages Matches Take Place?
The Champions League playoff matches will take place on February 17 and 18, 2026 (first-leg), and February 24 and 25, 2026 (second-leg).
