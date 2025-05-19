UEFA Champions League Scenarios: How Chelsea, Manchester City, Newcastle United and Aston Villa Are Still in Contention for Europe

After Newcastle United were beaten by Arsenal in a tense Premier League game on Sunday (May 18), it confirmed that both Liverpool and the Gunners will be playing in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) next season.

Declan Rice's ninth goal of the season gave Mikel Arteta's men a close win and also all but ensured they finish in 2nd place come the end of the season.

But given England are guaranteed 5 spots in the UCL next season, it means a lot of teams are still hopeful of qualifying for Europe's top football competition come the final game week of the season.

So how exactly can they qualify and how many teams are in contention? Let's answer those questions below.

Manchester City

The 2023-24 champions are currently outside of the top 5 but have also played a game less than their opponents as of this writing.

If they win their last 2 games, they will be guaranteed a spot in the UCL. Even a win and a draw will do the trick if other results go their way.

However, it will make things tough - and two losses will condemn them to life outside of the Champions League.

Chelsea

For Chelsea, the equation is simple - win their last game of the season against Nottingham Forest and they will be in.

A draw will mean they are reliant on other results, while a loss would all but ensure they cannot make it to the UCL and will need even more results to go their way.

Newcastle United

The math is the same for Newcastle - a win takes them through, whereas a loss or draw leaves them reliant on other results.

If they had beaten Arsenal, they would have been through - such are the fine margins this season.

Aston Villa

For Villa, they need a win in their last game and also need one of the teams above them to drop points.

If Villa win but Chelsea, Newcastle and City win their remaining games, then it means the Villains will miss out on goal difference!

Nottingham Forest

It is a similar situation for Nottingham, with the added advantage that they face Chelsea - a team in the same dog fight as them.