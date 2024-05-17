Advertisement

The much awaited UEFA Euro 2024 hosted by Germany is about to kick off next month on June 14th when the host nation of Germany takes on Scotland in the tournament opener at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

This year, the UEFA Euros promises to be an enthralling as 24 nations will fight for the ultimate prize and continental supremacy with the final tacking place on 14th of July.

Heading into the Euros there are a lot of storylines to look forward to as the home side of Germany have the return of Toni Kroos, Cristiano Ronaldo might be playing his last tournament with Portugal, Will Harry Kane and England's young generation finally bring it home? But ahead of all that it is time for the squad announcements.

Here are all the squads that have been announced for Euro 2024

Germany

Manager - Julian Nagelsmann

The host nation of Germany became the first team to announcer their UEFA Euro 2024 squad. The return of Toni Kroos out from retirement is certainly the biggest talking point. However, the squad also features Thomas Muller, Manuel Neuer but the key absence is of veteran centre back Mats Hummels.

Germany Squad, Image/X

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Alexander Nübel (Stuttgart), Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona), Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim)

Defenders: Waldemar Anton (Stuttgart), Benjamin Henrichs (Leipzig), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Robin Koch (Eintracht Frankfurt), Maximilian Mittelstädt (Stuttgart), David Raum (Leipzig), Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)

Midfielders: Robert Andrich (Bayer Leverkusen), Chris Führich (Stuttgart), Pascal Groß (Brighton), İlkay Gündoğan (Barcelona), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Aleksandar Pavlović (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich), Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Forwards: Maximilian Beier (Hoffenheim), Niclas Füllkrug (Borussia Dortmund), Kai Havertz (Arsenal), Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich), Deniz Undav (Stuttgart)

France

Manager - Didier Deschamps

Didier Deschamps confirmed that star French midfielder N'Golo Kante has returned to the national team squad for the Euros. Kylian Mbappe will be captaining the side.

𝑯𝒆𝒓𝒆 𝒊𝒕 𝒊𝒔 😍



The 2⃣5⃣ French players who have been called up for EURO 2024 👊#BleuCollectif | #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/svAdmZMbuX — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam)

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Brice Samba (Lens)

Defenders: Jonathan Clauss (Marseille), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool), Jules Koundé (Barcelona), Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid), Benjamin Pavard (Inter Milan), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich).

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Antoine Griezmann (Atlético Madrid), N’Golo Kanté (Al-Ittihad), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus Turin), Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid), Warren Zaïre-Emery (PSG).

Forwards: Bradley Barcola (PSG), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Ousmane Dembélé (PSG), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Randal Kolo Muani (PSG), Kylian Mbappé (PSG), Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan).

Netherlands

Manager - Ronald Koeman

Netherlands squad was announced with no real surprises as Jurrien Timber was left out of the squad due to an ACL injury which has kept him on the sidelines.

One month before our first game, here's our Provisional Squad for EURO2024!

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Mark Flekken (Brenford), Nick Olij (Sparta Rotterdam), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton & Hove Albion).

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Girona), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern), Denzel Dumfries (Inter), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord), Ian Maatsen (Borussia Dortmund), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur), Stefan de Vrij (Inter).

Midfielders: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Georginio Wijnaldum (Al Ettifaq), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Jerdy Schouten (PSV Eindhoven), Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig), Quinten Timber (Feyenoord), Joey Veerman (PSV).

Forwards: Memphis Depay (Atletico Madrid), Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund), Brian Brobbey (Ajax), Wout Weghorst (Hoffenheim).

Portugal

Squad yet to be announced

Spain

Squad yet to be announced

Italy

Squad yet to be announced

Belgium

Squad yet to be announced

England

Squad yet to be announced

Poland

Squad yet to be announced

Croatia

Squad yet to be announced

Switzerland

Squad yet to be announced

Hungary

Squad yet to be announced

Scotland

Squad yet to be announced

Albania

Squad yet to be announced

Slovenia

Squad yet to be announced

Denmark

Squad yet to be announced

Serbia

Squad yet to be announced

Slovakia

Squad yet to be announced

Romania

Squad yet to be announced

Ukraine

Squad yet to be announced

Turkey

Squad yet to be announced

Georgia

Squad yet to be announced

Czech Republic

Squad yet to be announced