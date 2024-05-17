Updated May 17th, 2024 at 11:18 IST
UEFA EURO 2024 ALL SQUADS: Here's a look at all the teams that have been announced so far
The much awaited UEFA Euro 2024 hosted by Germany is about to kick off next month on June 14th when the host nation of Germany takes on Scotland in the tournament opener at the Allianz Arena in Munich.
This year, the UEFA Euros promises to be an enthralling as 24 nations will fight for the ultimate prize and continental supremacy with the final tacking place on 14th of July.
Heading into the Euros there are a lot of storylines to look forward to as the home side of Germany have the return of Toni Kroos, Cristiano Ronaldo might be playing his last tournament with Portugal, Will Harry Kane and England's young generation finally bring it home? But ahead of all that it is time for the squad announcements.
Here are all the squads that have been announced for Euro 2024
Germany
Manager - Julian Nagelsmann
The host nation of Germany became the first team to announcer their UEFA Euro 2024 squad. The return of Toni Kroos out from retirement is certainly the biggest talking point. However, the squad also features Thomas Muller, Manuel Neuer but the key absence is of veteran centre back Mats Hummels.
Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Alexander Nübel (Stuttgart), Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona), Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim)
Defenders: Waldemar Anton (Stuttgart), Benjamin Henrichs (Leipzig), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Robin Koch (Eintracht Frankfurt), Maximilian Mittelstädt (Stuttgart), David Raum (Leipzig), Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)
Midfielders: Robert Andrich (Bayer Leverkusen), Chris Führich (Stuttgart), Pascal Groß (Brighton), İlkay Gündoğan (Barcelona), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Aleksandar Pavlović (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich), Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)
Forwards: Maximilian Beier (Hoffenheim), Niclas Füllkrug (Borussia Dortmund), Kai Havertz (Arsenal), Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich), Deniz Undav (Stuttgart)
France
Manager - Didier Deschamps
Didier Deschamps confirmed that star French midfielder N'Golo Kante has returned to the national team squad for the Euros. Kylian Mbappe will be captaining the side.
Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Brice Samba (Lens)
Defenders: Jonathan Clauss (Marseille), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool), Jules Koundé (Barcelona), Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid), Benjamin Pavard (Inter Milan), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich).
Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Antoine Griezmann (Atlético Madrid), N’Golo Kanté (Al-Ittihad), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus Turin), Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid), Warren Zaïre-Emery (PSG).
Forwards: Bradley Barcola (PSG), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Ousmane Dembélé (PSG), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Randal Kolo Muani (PSG), Kylian Mbappé (PSG), Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan).
Netherlands
Manager - Ronald Koeman
Netherlands squad was announced with no real surprises as Jurrien Timber was left out of the squad due to an ACL injury which has kept him on the sidelines.
Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Mark Flekken (Brenford), Nick Olij (Sparta Rotterdam), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton & Hove Albion).
Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Girona), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern), Denzel Dumfries (Inter), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord), Ian Maatsen (Borussia Dortmund), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur), Stefan de Vrij (Inter).
Midfielders: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Georginio Wijnaldum (Al Ettifaq), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Jerdy Schouten (PSV Eindhoven), Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig), Quinten Timber (Feyenoord), Joey Veerman (PSV).
Forwards: Memphis Depay (Atletico Madrid), Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund), Brian Brobbey (Ajax), Wout Weghorst (Hoffenheim).
Portugal
Squad yet to be announced
Spain
Squad yet to be announced
Italy
Squad yet to be announced
Belgium
Squad yet to be announced
England
Squad yet to be announced
Poland
Squad yet to be announced
Croatia
Squad yet to be announced
Switzerland
Squad yet to be announced
Hungary
Squad yet to be announced
Scotland
Squad yet to be announced
Albania
Squad yet to be announced
Slovenia
Squad yet to be announced
Denmark
Squad yet to be announced
Serbia
Squad yet to be announced
Slovakia
Squad yet to be announced
Romania
Squad yet to be announced
Ukraine
Squad yet to be announced
Turkey
Squad yet to be announced
Georgia
Squad yet to be announced
Czech Republic
Squad yet to be announced
Published May 17th, 2024 at 10:36 IST