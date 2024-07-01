sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:25 IST, July 1st 2024

UEFA fines its Euro 2024 co-organizer Germany over selfie-seekers on field with Cristiano Ronaldo

UEFA has fined Germany for failing to stop selfie-seekers from coming onto the field to get photos taken with Cristiano Ronaldo at Euros.UEFA published a slew of disciplinary rulings that included two fines totalling 20,000 euros ($21,500) for the German soccer federation.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates react after a pitch invader ran towards him during a Group F match between Turkey and Portugal at the Eur tournament in Dortmund, Germany | Image: AP
21:25 IST, July 1st 2024