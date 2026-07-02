UEFA Set To Defy FIFA Amid Controversy, Will Not Punish Players For Covering Mouths In Champions League

A number of new rules have been put in place in this edition of the FIFA World Cup. Ecuador defender Piero Hincapie became the 2nd player after Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almiron to be dismissed by the referee for covering their mouths while confronting an opponent player.

UEFA Not To Implement Mouth Covering “Red Card” Rule

The newly implemented “Red Card” rule found its way after Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni was involved in a ruckus with Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. FIFA introduced the new regulation to stop players from using abusive and discriminatory remarks against opposition players.

But now UEFA has decided not to follow FIFA's guidelines and will not execute the new “Red Card” rule in the Champions League and other competitions. Despite the Prestianni-Vinicius confrontation that happened in the Champions League, UEFA will not implement the rule, as per the BBC.

European Football's Governing Body insisted it will be the on-field referee who will decide whether to take action against the player for covering his mouth while engaging in a confrontation. As quoted by the BBC, UEFA Said, It added: "This is obviously without prejudice to any disciplinary investigation or proceedings that may follow as a consequence of, or in connection with, such behaviour."

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There have also been concerns about whether, without saying anything, a player can be sent off by the referee.

FIFA Chief Defended Hydration Breaks

The Hydration Breaks have also found severe criticism. There hasn't been much support for the hydration breaks, as in several games, the crowd has jeered the breaks, and the biggest glaring factor has been that the hydration breaks are in place for all venues regardless of their location. There have been arguments about why a stadium like Atlanta, with roofs and air conditioning, would need hydration breaks.