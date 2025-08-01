Uncertainty Hits Indian Super League Again, Odisha FC Implements "Force Majeure, Suspends Contracts For 2025-26 Season: Report

The future of the Indian Super League is already embedded in dark clouds. The Master Rights Agreement between Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) and the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) is scheduled to expire on December 8, 2025, and there has been no confirmation regarding an imminent contract renewal ahead of the next ISL campaign.

Odisha FC Suspends Contract, Implements “Force Majeure”

Amid all the uncertainty, Odisha FC have suspended all contracts of staff and players ahead of the 2025-26 season. As per a News 18 report, Delhi Soccer Private Limited, the parent company of Odisha FC, issued a letter confirming the implementation of a ‘Force Majeure’.

The letter stated, “As you may be aware, the commencement of the Indian Super League (“ISL") 2025-26 season has been indefinitely suspended due to the inability of Football Sports Development Limited (“FSDL") and the All India Football Federation (“AIFF") to reach an agreement on the renewal of the Master Rights Agreement (“MRA").

“This unfortunate development has placed Odisha FC in an extremely challenging position, arising from circumstances that are entirely beyond the Club’s control and unforeseeable in nature—akin to a force majeure event."

The club also insisted that it would not hold any player if anyone wants to move to explore new opportunities.

Many Clubs Skipped Durand Cup This Season