Uncertainty Hits Indian Super League Again, Odisha FC Implements "Force Majeure, Suspends Contracts For 2025-26 Season: Report

The future of the Indian Super League is already embedded in dark clouds. The Master Rights Agreement between Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) and the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) is scheduled to expire on December 8, 2025, and there has been no confirmation regarding an imminent contract renewal ahead of the next ISL campaign.
Amid all the uncertainty, Odisha FC have suspended all contracts of staff and players ahead of the 2025-26 season. As per a News 18 report, Delhi Soccer Private Limited, the parent company of Odisha FC, issued a letter confirming the implementation of a ‘Force Majeure’.
The letter stated, “As you may be aware, the commencement of the Indian Super League (“ISL") 2025-26 season has been indefinitely suspended due to the inability of Football Sports Development Limited (“FSDL") and the All India Football Federation (“AIFF") to reach an agreement on the renewal of the Master Rights Agreement (“MRA").
“This unfortunate development has placed Odisha FC in an extremely challenging position, arising from circumstances that are entirely beyond the Club’s control and unforeseeable in nature—akin to a force majeure event."
The club also insisted that it would not hold any player if anyone wants to move to explore new opportunities.
The ongoing Durand Cup has been the curtain raiser for the Indian football season in the last few years. But uncertainty has also impacted Asia's oldest tournament, as only six teams participate this season compared to 12 teams last season. The likes of Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters decided to give the Durand Cup a skip, which further has put questions on the future of the ISL. As per the Supreme Court's directive, AIFF cannot take any action until the constitution has been redrafted, and then only any action can be taken on the master Rights Agreement.
