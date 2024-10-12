sb.scorecardresearch
Published 06:23 IST, October 12th 2024

Undav scores twice for Germany in Nations League and Hungary holds Dutch to draw

Germany's rebuilding is on the right track.Denis Undav scored a brace and the four-time World Cup winners extended their unbeaten record in the Nations League to three matches with a convincing 2-1 win at Bosnia-Herzegovina on Friday.

Press Trust Of India
Jamal Musiala celebrates goal for Germany at Euro 2024
Jamal Musiala celebrates goal for Germany at Euro 2024 | Image: AP
