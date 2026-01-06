Updated 6 January 2026 at 19:44 IST
Union Sports Minister Confirms ISL Return On February 14, League To Feature All 14 Clubs
The Indian Super League is set to return after a period of uncertainty. The League is scheduled to restart on February 14, 2026.
On January 6, 2026, Union Sports Minister Mansukh L. Mandaviya, in a press conference, confirmed the return date of the Indian Super League, which was previously paused due to the lack of a commercial partner. The ISL 2025–26 is set to restart from February 14, 2026, with all 14 clubs participating in 91 home and away games.
The announcement finally brought clarity to the future of the country's top-tier football competition. The league had faced uncertainty and was postponed after it failed to secure a broadcasting and commercial partner last year. However, following a meeting involving the government, the All India Football Federation (AIFF), and representatives of all 14 clubs, a consensus was reached to restart the league.
All 14 Clubs Set To Feature In ISL
Mansukh L. Mandaviya confirmed that all 14 clubs will participate in the resumed league. In the press conference, he shared, "There was a lot of speculation regarding ISL, but today the government, football federation, and all 14 clubs had a meeting, and we have decided that ISL will start on February 14. All clubs will participate."
The 14 clubs include- Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Mohammaden FC, Kerala Blasters, FC Goa, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, SC Delhi, Bengaluru FC, NorthEast United FC, Jamshedpur FC, Odisha FC, and Inter Kashi.
Additionally, in the press conference, AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey provided further details regarding the structure and funding of the league. He confirmed that the resumed league will have 91 home and away fixtures, and to ensure a smooth conduct of ISL, a pool of Rs 25 crore has been created by the AIFF and commercial partners.
What Will Happen To The I-League?
The I-League, which was put on hold alongside the ISL, is also set to return during the same time as the top-tier league. However, the I-League will be a shortened event, featuring only 55 fixtures. Notably, about Rs 3.2 crore from the ISL fund will be given to the I-League as announced by the AIFF president.
