Chelsea Appoint Liam Rosenior As New Head Coach On Six-Year Deal After Enzo Maresca's Early Departure

Premier League club Chelsea have confirmed the appointment of English manager Liam Rosenior as their new manager after the surprising departure of Enzo Maresca. Rosnior will join the Blues from Ligue 1 side FC Strasbourg, whom he guided into Europe last season, and is another club owned by Chelsea owner Todd Boehly.

Liam Rosenior, who was a part of the Premier League side Brighton during his playing career, has been offered a lengthy contract of six and a half years, with the deal running till 2032.

Chelsea Announce Liam Rosenior As Their New Manager

On January 6, 2026, the Blues released an official statement, announcing the appointment of former Hull City manager Liam Rosenior.

Advertisement

In the statement, Chelsea wrote, "Chelsea Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Liam Rosenior as head coach of the men’s team. The Englishman has signed a contract with the club that will take him through to 2032. Rosenior arrives at Stamford Bridge after coaching overseas with RC Strasbourg, where he led the French club to European qualification for the first time in 19 years in his first season, and following earlier roles in England with Hull City and Derby County."

While expressing his hopes for the Blues club, Rosneior shared, "My job is to protect that identity and create a team that reflects these values in every game we play as we continue winning trophies. To be entrusted with this role means the world to me, and I want to thank all involved for the opportunity and faith in undertaking this job. I will give everything to bring the success this club deserves."

Advertisement

Liam Rosenior Will Take Charge Of The Upcoming FA Cup Fixture

The new manager will take charge of Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie against Championship side Charlton Athletic. Meanwhile, stand-in manager Callum McFarlane, who saw the 1-1 draw against Manchester City, will oversee Wednesday's Premier League match against Fulham before handing things over to Rosenior.