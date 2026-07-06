'Unjustifiable Decision': UEFA Hits Out At FIFA After USA's Folarin Balogun's Ban Suspended Ahead Of Belgium RO16 Tie

European soccer body UEFA criticised FIFA for an “incomprehensible and unjustifiable decision” to let United States forward Folarin Balogun play at the FIFA World Cup against Belgium on Monday despite a red card in his previous game.

UEFA said in a statement FIFA “crossed a red line” with its decision not to enforce Balogun’s mandatory one-game ban, after the world soccer body came under pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump.

FIFA’s ruling Sunday — to defer Balogun’s ban for one year of probation — shockingly deviated from soccer’s traditional rule of law and drew stinging criticism globally, including from former World Cup stars and coaches at this tournament.

“It’s a bad, bad, bad, bad, bad decision that will hurt the World Cup,” Norway coach Ståle Solbakken said Sunday after his team beat Brazil to reach the quarterfinals.

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UEFA, whose member federations include Belgium, insisted: “Sometimes rules are open to interpretation. In this case not.”

“When the certainty of rules is no longer guaranteed by its guardians, the integrity of the game is at stake and the credibility of a competition is undermined,” said the European soccer body, which has often clashed with FIFA President Gianni Infantino during his decade in power.

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“We express our disbelief at such an unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable decision,” said UEFA, where Infantino was its CEO-like general secretary from 2009 until being elected to lead FIFA in February 2016.