In a dominant display, Al-Nassr thrashed Al-Wehda 6-0 in their recent Saudi Pro League encounter. The match saw Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a hat-trick with goals in the 5th, 12th, and 52nd minutes, while Otávio added another in the 18th minute. Sadio Mané found the net just before halftime in the 45th minute, and Mohammed Al-Fatil sealed the victory with a goal in the 88th minute. Al-Nassr showcased their prowess with 14 shots and 7 shots on target, maintaining 65% possession and achieving a 90% pass accuracy. The comprehensive win solidified Al-Nassr's position in the standings, placing them second behind Al-Hilal.

Cristiano Ronaldo nets a perfect hattrick against Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo displayed his skills once again on Saturday, scoring his fourth hat trick of the Saudi Pro League season in an incredible 6-0 victory for Al-Nassr over Al-Wehda. With this incredible accomplishment, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 32 goals in the league this season, just edging Abderrazak Hamdallah's record of 34 goals from the 2018–19 campaign. Amazingly, Ronaldo is likely to surpass this feat with four league games left.

Five minutes into the match, Ronaldo broke the deadlock by taking advantage of a defensive blunder by custodian Munir Mohamedi. He showed his domination right away. Only seven minutes later, the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner and former Real Madrid and Manchester United superstar increased his impact on the game by skillfully nodding in a cross from Marcelo Brozovic. Ronaldo's quest for greatness continued in the second half as he scored a crisp goal from inside the penalty area to complete his hat trick and give Al-Nassr a seven-game winning streak.

Together with Senegalese striker Sadio Mane and Mohammed Al-Fatil, who both scored goals, Ronaldo's fellow countryman Otavio also contributed to the team's victory.

With this crushing victory, Al-Nassr, the nine-time Saudi Arabian champion, reaffirms their league title rivalry by closing the gap to league leaders Al-Hilal by nine points. Al-Nassr's pursuit of greatness is still alive and well, with Ronaldo leading the way as they look to secure the top place in the league rankings.