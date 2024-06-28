sb.scorecardresearch
Published 09:40 IST, June 28th 2024

Uruguay routs Bolivia 5-0 at Copa America as Núñez scores in 7th straight game

Darwin Núñez scored in his seventh straight international match, and Uruguay routed Bolivia 5-0 on Thursday night to move to verge of a quarterfinal berth in the Copa America.

Darwin Nunez
Darwin Nunez celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal against Panama during a Copa America Group C soccer match in Miami Gardens, Fla | Image: AP
