Uruguay routs Bolivia 5-0 at Copa America as Núñez scores in 7th straight game
Darwin Núñez scored in his seventh straight international match, and Uruguay routed Bolivia 5-0 on Thursday night to move to verge of a quarterfinal berth in the Copa America.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Darwin Nunez celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal against Panama during a Copa America Group C soccer match in Miami Gardens, Fla | Image: AP
