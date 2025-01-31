sb.scorecardresearch

Published 23:13 IST, January 31st 2025

US Striker Ricardo Pepi To Be Sidelined 'A Long Time' With Knee Injury

PSV Eindhoven striker Ricardo Pepi will be out of action for “a long time,” coach Peter Bosz said Friday after the United States international sustained a knee injury in a midweek win over Liverpool in the Champions League .

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Ricardo Pepi
Ricardo Pepi | Image: AP

The 22-year-old Pepi scored the winning goal — moments before halftime — in the 3-2 victory but was substituted off in the 76th minute.

Pepi has scored 17 goals in 28 games in all competitions this season and reportedly has drawn interest from Premier League club West Ham .

Bosz told a news conference that the team would look for a replacement before the winter transfer window closes. He did not specify how many months Pepi would miss, saying that it's “not a matter of weeks.”

The Texan played for FC Dallas before transferring to Bundesliga club Augsburg in January 2022.

PSV leads the Eredivisie by four points from Ajax entering the weekend. The team was drawn Friday to face Juventus in a two-leg playoff for a spot in the Champions League round of 16.

