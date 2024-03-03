English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 22:44 IST

Valencia vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: How to watch the La Liga match in India, US, UK, and AUS?

Ahead of the start of the match, let's find out how to watch the Valencia vs Real Madrid La Liga game live. Get hold of the live streaming details.

Vinícius Júnior
Vinicius Junior | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Real Madrid will take on their old rivals Valencia tonight. Despite suffering the flow of injuries, Real Madrid have kept their phenomenal pace in the La Liga. They are atop the league standings. However, the gap with the second-placed Girona is 6 points, which is a handsome lead but not unattainable. Hence, they still could not go complacent. Valencia on the other hand are hovering in the middle of the table, but they have a one-game cushion which could take them up. Hence, a cracking game is in the waits, let's find out who prevails.

Before thinking about catching the live action, let's get hold of the pre-requisites of the game. 

Advertisement

Also Read | AIFF women's committee discusses appointment of new coaches

When will the Valencia vs Real Madrid Live Streaming take place? 

The Valencia vs Real Madrid La Liga match kicks off on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at 01:30 AM IST.

Where will the Valencia vs Real Madrid Live Streaming take place? 

The Valencia vs Real Madrid will take place at Mestalla, Spain.

How to watch the Valencia vs Real Madrid Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Live Stream of the Valencia vs Real Madrid Live Streaming via JioCinema. The live telecast of the play will be available on the Sports18 Network (Channel: Sports18 1 HD, Sports18 3).

Also Read: Raphinha stars as Barcelona beats Getafe 4-0 to move into 2nd place in Spain

Advertisement

How to watch the Valencia vs Real Madrid Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the Valencia vs Real Madrid Live Streaming via ESPN Deportes. However, the live streaming of the match will be done on ESPN+ and Fubo. The updates can also be followed on their official social media pages. The Valencia vs Real Madrid Live Streaming will start at 03:00 PM ET.

Advertisement

How to watch the Valencia vs Real Madrid Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the US can watch the Valencia vs Real Madrid Live Streaming via Viaplay Sports 1. The Live Stream of the match will be available via La Liga TV from 08:30 PM GMT. 

Advertisement

How to watch the Valencia vs Real Madrid Live Streaming in AUS?

Fans in Australia can watch the Valencia vs Real Madrid Live Streaming via Optus Sport. The Valencia vs Real Madrid Live Streaming will start at 07:00 AM AEDT.

Advertisement

Valencia vs Real Madrid La Liga Match: Predicted XIs

Real Madrid predicted XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Tchouameni, Kroos, Valverde, Bellingham, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Advertisement

Valencia predicted XI: Mamardashvili, Foulquier, Diakhaby, Mosquera, Gaya, Perez, Guillamon, Pepelu, Canos, Duro, Yaremchuk.i

Advertisement

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 22:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

7 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

7 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

7 hours ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

7 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

7 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

7 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

7 hours ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

7 hours ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

7 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

7 hours ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

a day ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

a day ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Varun's Wife Natasha Flaunts Baby Bump At Anant Ambani's Wedding Bash

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  2. Hailey Bieber's Sister Engages In Rowdy Bar Fight, Gets Arrested

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  3. Kevin Pietersen & Ian Bell, to be a part of World C'ship of Legends

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  4. The Wire Star Wendell Pierce To Star In James Gunn's Superman

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  5. Vishwak Sen Reveals He Did Not Take A Pay Check For Gaami - Here's Why

    Entertainment11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo