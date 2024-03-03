Advertisement

Real Madrid will take on their old rivals Valencia tonight. Despite suffering the flow of injuries, Real Madrid have kept their phenomenal pace in the La Liga. They are atop the league standings. However, the gap with the second-placed Girona is 6 points, which is a handsome lead but not unattainable. Hence, they still could not go complacent. Valencia on the other hand are hovering in the middle of the table, but they have a one-game cushion which could take them up. Hence, a cracking game is in the waits, let's find out who prevails.

Before thinking about catching the live action, let's get hold of the pre-requisites of the game.

Advertisement

Also Read | AIFF women's committee discusses appointment of new coaches

When will the Valencia vs Real Madrid Live Streaming take place?

The Valencia vs Real Madrid La Liga match kicks off on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at 01:30 AM IST.

Where will the Valencia vs Real Madrid Live Streaming take place?

The Valencia vs Real Madrid will take place at Mestalla, Spain.

How to watch the Valencia vs Real Madrid Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Live Stream of the Valencia vs Real Madrid Live Streaming via JioCinema. The live telecast of the play will be available on the Sports18 Network (Channel: Sports18 1 HD, Sports18 3).

Also Read: Raphinha stars as Barcelona beats Getafe 4-0 to move into 2nd place in Spain

Advertisement

How to watch the Valencia vs Real Madrid Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the Valencia vs Real Madrid Live Streaming via ESPN Deportes. However, the live streaming of the match will be done on ESPN+ and Fubo. The updates can also be followed on their official social media pages. The Valencia vs Real Madrid Live Streaming will start at 03:00 PM ET.

Advertisement

How to watch the Valencia vs Real Madrid Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the US can watch the Valencia vs Real Madrid Live Streaming via Viaplay Sports 1. The Live Stream of the match will be available via La Liga TV from 08:30 PM GMT.

Advertisement

How to watch the Valencia vs Real Madrid Live Streaming in AUS?

Fans in Australia can watch the Valencia vs Real Madrid Live Streaming via Optus Sport. The Valencia vs Real Madrid Live Streaming will start at 07:00 AM AEDT.

Advertisement

Valencia vs Real Madrid La Liga Match: Predicted XIs

Real Madrid predicted XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Tchouameni, Kroos, Valverde, Bellingham, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Advertisement

Valencia predicted XI: Mamardashvili, Foulquier, Diakhaby, Mosquera, Gaya, Perez, Guillamon, Pepelu, Canos, Duro, Yaremchuk.i