Verona secured a place in next year’s Serie A after beating Salernitana 2-1 on Monday.

Marco Baroni’s men are four points clear of the relegation zone with one game to go.

Salernitana and Sassuolo are already down and Verona’s win means Udinese, Empoli, Frosinone and Cagliari are fighting to avoid joining them.

Verona’s third win in five games was timely given its last league match is against champion Inter Milan, which has lost only twice all season.

Tomas Suslov's second goal in the league was the opener, and Darko Lazović crossed for Michael Folorunsho to poke home from close range on the stroke of halftime.

Giulio Maggiore scored a consolation for the home side in the final minute.

