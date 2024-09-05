Published 14:34 IST, September 5th 2024

Victor Osimhen's loan deal from Napoli to Galatasaray is announced

Victor Osimhen finally found a way out of Napoli when a loan deal with Turkish club Galatasaray was announced on Wednesday.Napoli said the deal lasts through the end of the season, and that Osimhen also extended his contract with the Italian club for one more year, through 2026-27.