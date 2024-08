Published 11:25 IST, August 27th 2024

Villarreal scores with last-gasp penalty to beat Celta 4-3 and go top of la Liga

Dani Parejo scored in the 10th minute of injury time to give Villarreal a 4-3 win over Celta Vigo on Monday in one of the most entertaining and eventful games of the Spanish league season so far.