sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nabanna March Protest | Russia-Ukraine war | Israel-Hamas | Mpox | US Elections | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 18:38 IST, August 27th 2024

'The Truth Is...': Vinicius Jr Gives Honest Take On Kylian Mbappe After Tough La Liga Start

Kylian Mbappe's La Liga career hasn't started according to expectations and teammate Vinicius Jr has given an honest take on Frenchman.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Vinicius Jr, Aurelien Tchouameni and Kylian Mbappe in Real Madrid's 1-1 draw against Mallorca in La Liga
Vinicius Jr, Aurelien Tchouameni and Kylian Mbappe in Real Madrid's 1-1 draw against Mallorca in La Liga | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

18:38 IST, August 27th 2024