'We've no chance to win title': Van Dijk BLASTS Liverpool teammates after EMBARRASSING Derby loss

Liverpool Captain and Dutch international hasn't pulled back any punches and blasted his Liverpool teammates after embarrassing 2-0 loss to Everton in the Merseyside Derby in premier league.

The loss has come as a huge blow to Liverpool's title ambitions as they are now in the second spot in the Premier League standings, three points adrift off Arsenal at the top and just two points ahead of Manchester City in the third spot who have two games in hands.

📊| Updated Premier League table after Everton’s 2-0 win over Liverpool tonight. #afc pic.twitter.com/rNU7OcHm6a — Arsenal Buzz (@ArsenalBuzzCom)

Liverpool have now dropped points in three of their last four games and seem to have given up on the title ambitions. Their timid performances in the past couple of weeks also resulted into them crashing out of the Champions League against Atalanta.

Virgil Van Dijk blasts Liverpool teammates

Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk was absolutely livid by his teammates performance and approach to the game against Everton at Goodison Park and went public with his criticism.

In a scathing criticism, Virgil Van Dijk fired a wake up call to Liverpool players and made it clear that if they continue to play like this they can forget about competing for the Premier League trophy.

“If we play like this, we’ve no chance to consider ourselves in the title race," the Dutch International told Sky Sports.

Virgil Van Dijk also said that the Liverpool players need to take a long and hard look at themselves and ask if this is the way they want to play.

“Everyone has to look in the mirror and look at their own performances if they really give everything and ask if they wanna win the league?", said Van Dijk.

Liverpool now have an uphill battle if they want to win the Premier League. With just four games left to play they will need to win all those games and hope that Arsenal and Manchester City slip up. Otherwise, it will be a disappointing season for the Merseyside red as they would have only won the Carabao Cup.