WATCH| Algeria Striker Mohamed Amoura Mocks DR Congo Superfan 'Lumumba' After AFCON Win

On January 6, 2026, Algeria faced DR Congo in the Round of 16 of the ongoing Africa Nations Cup, with the former managing a 1-0 win to move into the quarter finals.

Algeria relied on Adil Boulbina's 119th-minute goal to clinch their victory against DR Congo and set up a quarter-final against Nigeria in the AFCON. However, following the goal, in a bizarre moment of celebration, Algeria forward Mohamed Amoura was seen facing the Congo stand, where superfan Michel Nkuka Mboladinga (nicknamed 'Lumumba') and mocking his stand gesture for Congo.

Mohamed Amoura Mocks Mboladinga 'Lumumba'

Michel Nkuka Mboladinga gained fame in the AFCON for dressing up as DR Congo's first Prime Minister, Lumumba, who was assassinated in January 1961 after his central role in securing independence from Belgium. The superfan was present at every Congo game in the AFCON and would stand once the match started. He would then hold the powerful pose for the full 90 minutes of the game, showcasing his support for his country.

Following the recent match, Amoura faced the stand where 'Lumumba' was watching the game, raised his hand to mimic him, then dropped to the turf, mimicking a fall, and then fist bumped in front of 'Lumumba', rejoicing their victory.

After the video clip was released online, the Algerian forward faced backlash from the netizens for his insensitive gesture. While many tried to defend it as football banter, a lot of people shared that it showed Amoura's lack of knowledge about the struggles faced by DR Congo's late Prime Minister.

