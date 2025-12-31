Napoli Loanee Rasmus Hojlund Breaks Silence On His Exit From Manchester United: 'They Made It Clear To Me...'

Rasmus Hojlund has put up a grand show since joining Napoli on loan from Manchester United in the summer. The 22-year-old has already scored six goals in the Serie A and has been involved in 12 goals in all competitions so far.

Rasmus Hojlund Breaks Silence On Manchester United Exit

The reigning Italian champions do have an option to buy the player permanently if Napoli qualify for the Champions League next season. A potential deal worth €50m (£43.6m) could be sealed, which will further boost United's coffers in the transfer window. The Red Devils have definitely shown encouraging signs on the attacking front after bringing in Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha.

Hojlund struggled under Ruben Amorim at United, and once Sesko arrived, it became clear the Portuguese manager wanted a fresh face as his preferred number 9. Hojulnd went on to join Antonio Conte's side and, since then, has played a pivotal part on Italian soil so far.

Hojlund admitted it was made clear to him that he isn't in United's plans anymore, and that's why he left Old Trafford. As quoted by Telegrafi, he said, "United made it clear to me that I was not part of the plans for this season. Coming into the season, and without European football, I think Napoli saw an opportunity to sign me.

"As soon as I heard about their interest, I made it clear to my team and the people around me that I just wanted to go there. I had some good conversations with the coach and the sporting director."

Manchester United Were held 1-1 By Wolves

On the other hand, United struggled to get past relegation-threatened Wolves and played out a 1-1 draw in the Premier League. In a very lacklustre display, United wasted a number of chances, and they looked pretty ordinary in the Wolves' attacking third.

Joshua Zirkzee's deflected strike gave the home side a lead, but Ladislav Krejčí equalised just before halftime. Patrick Dorgu had thought he had scored the winner but the United defender was marginally offside. United finished the year 6th in the EPL table and will face high-flying Leeds United in the next game.