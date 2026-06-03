WATCH | Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 Flight Receives Special Baptism Before Takeoff

Brazil has been a synonymous name in the football world. It's been 24 years since the Seleção lifted the FIFA World Cup title, and the onus will be on Carlo Ancelotti and Co. to finally end their prolonged drought this time.

Brazil's FIFA World Cup journey started in an unusual fashion when the official aircraft carrying the football team was showered by two fire engines that sprayed a towering arc of water across the Rio de Janeiro's Galeão International Airport runway as the aircraft glided beneath it. Commonly known as the “Water Salute”, this gesture is generally reserved for special occasions and given Brazil's relationship with football, this emerged as a very special occasion which was needed to be “Baptised.”

Brazil have remained the only nation to appear in every World Cup so far and the dream of a 6th title remains alive. Except for Neymar's injury concern, Ancelotti doesn't really have many problems. The attack will be led by the likes of Vinicius Jr, while in the midfield, former Manchester United midfielder Casemiro will play a pivotal role.

Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Fenerbahce), Weverton (Gremio)

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Defenders: Alex Sandro, Danilo, Leo Pereira (Flamengo), Bremer (Juventus), Ibanez (Al-Ahli), Wesley (Roma), Marquinhos (PSG), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Douglas Santos (Zenit St. Petersburg)

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United), Casemiro (Manchester United), Danilo Santos (Botafogo), Fabinho (Al-Ittihad), Lucas Paqueta (Flamengo)

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Forwards: Endrick (Lyon), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Igor Thiago (Brentford), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Raphinha (Barcelona), Vinicius Júnior (Real Madrid), Luiz Henrique (Zenit St. Petersburg), Neymar (Santos), Rayan (Bournemouth).