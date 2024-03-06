Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo is regarded as a trailblazer and despite his age, the Portuguese has effectively proved why he is a stalwart. Since arriving in Al-Nassr, the star footballer has been an unstoppable force and has attracted a lot of attention in the Saudi Football landscape. But in its latest match against Al-Ain at the ACL first leg quarterfinal match, the opposition humiliated the Portuguese icon.

Cristiano Ronaldo effectively stopped by Al-Ain players in their loss to Al-Ain

Cristiano Ronaldo returned from suspension, but Al-Nassr lost 1-0 to Al-Ain in the first leg of their Asian Champions League quarterfinal. During the contest, the famous footballer attempted to dribble the ball past his opponents. However, two Al-Ain strikers effectively hauled down the Portuguese striker, and it appeared that they had enough of his skills on display.

A first-half goal from Moroccan forward Soufiane Rahimi gave one-time champion Al-Ain an edge over Al Nassr ahead of the return match in Riyadh next Monday.

Cristiano Ronaldo is coming off a one-match suspension after his gesture triggered the Saudi Football Association to penalize him and also handed out a ban. A video appeared to show Ronaldo cupping his ear and repeatedly thrusting his hand forward near his pelvis in a gesture that seemed to be aimed at Al-Shabab fans who were chanting the name of Lionel Messi, Ronaldo's longstanding soccer rival.

Al-Ain's fans did the same but were almost silenced in the sixth minute when Ronaldo went close with an overhead kick. In the final moments, he attempted a lob from the halfway line that was just wide of the post. Another shot from close range was saved by Al-Ain goalkeeper Khalid Eisa. It could have been worse for Al-Nassr as Al-Ain, coached by former Argentine striker Hernan Crespo, had two goals disallowed for offside.

The winner of the tie is guaranteed a semifinal against the Saudi opposition. Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal meet on Tuesday in the second quarterfinal in the western zone — the tournament is divided into two geographic halves until the final.

(With AP Inputs)