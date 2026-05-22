WATCH | Cristiano Ronaldo in Tears, Georgina Gets Emotional as Al-Nassr Clinch Saudi Pro League Title

Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo was over the moon after his brace helped Al-Nassr beat Damac 4-1. Both of Ronaldo's goals came in the second half. In fact both the goals were artistic and gave all a glimpse of why Ronaldo is hailed as arguably the best in the world. There is no doubt that this is one silverware that was missing from Ronaldo's cabinet. In fact, during the match, Ronaldo was in tears. And watching him in tears, Georgina Rodrigues got emotional. Here is the clip that is now going viral.

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After the trophy presentations, Ronaldo posted a social media video of himself and the team with the notation: “It means so much to us.” It also included the words “Yalla Nassr,” which when translated from Arabic means “Come on, Al Nassr!” and is a popular cheer used by the team’s fans.

Ronaldo lifted the trophy just two days after being named in Portugal’s roster for the World Cup, which would mark a record sixth appearance at the tournament.

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The victory secured top spot for Al-Nassr, two points ahead of city rival Al-Hilal, which finished second despite completing the 34-game season undefeated.

Ronaldo struck his 27th and 28th league goals of the season in the second half after Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman scored on either side of halftime to put Al-Nassr in control.

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Al-Nassr was leading 2-1 when Ronaldo restored his team’s two-goal cushion just past the hour mark, curling a free kick from the left side through traffic and into the net.

He added his second eight minutes from time, finishing high from close range to seal the result as celebrations began. Visibly emotional, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was taken off to a standing ovation with three minutes remaining.