Al-Hilal emerged victorious in a friendly match against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr with a 2-0 win. The goals were scored by Sergej Milinković-Savić in the 17th minute and Salem Aldawsari in the 30th minute. Al-Hilal secured the win despite having less possession, recording 6 shots on target out of 10 attempts. With solid defense and effective attacking play, Al-Hilal demonstrated their strength in the game and continued to haunt Ronaldo and his team.

Also Read: Ibrahimović once again helping AC Milan mount improbable Serie A title

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo was stunned by The Undertaker’s appearance during Al Nassr vs Al Hilal match

During the Riyadh Season Cup final, Cristiano Ronaldo and many others were enthralled by The Undertaker's surprising visit. The famed 'Deadman' performed a ceremonial ritual before the match between Al-Hilal and Ronaldo's squad, Al-Nassr. Mimicking his WWE dramatic entrances, the stadium went dark as a big moon filled the screen and lasers flashed in all directions. Amidst the scene, The Undertaker appeared on the pitch, making his way to a podium where he displayed the prized trophy, hoisting it for all to view its glittering silver surface.

Advertisement

Ronaldo, like other fans, couldn't contain his joy at the sight of the WWE superstar, and his responses were filmed by multiple cameras. WWE and the General Entertainment Authority, which organises the Riyadh Season Cup, collaborated to bring The Undertaker to the football match.

The Undertaker is at the Al Nassr vs. Al Hilal match 😭😭😭



pic.twitter.com/lyjRbIRicl — Janty (@CFC_Janty) February 8, 2024 Ronaldo's reaction on the Undertaker lifting the trophy 😂 pic.twitter.com/IUkrgM4h0f — Dr Yash  (@YashRMFC) February 8, 2024

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo's EPIC BURN to Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus before derby

While Ronaldo enjoyed The Undertaker's appearance, his on-field performance fell short of his off-field exhilaration, as he failed to score. Ultimately, Al-Hilal won 2-0 over Al-Nassr at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic of Serbia started the scoring for Al-Hilal, and Salem Aldawsari scored the game-winner.

Advertisement

In the AFC Champions League, Al-Fayha faces Al Nassr FC on Feb 14, 2024, at 23:30, while Sepahan takes on Al Hilal on Feb 15, 2024, at 21:30. These matchups are set to showcase intense competition and skillful performances as the teams battle for victory in the prestigious tournament.