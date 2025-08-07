WATCH: Harry Kane Scores And Also Misses Penalty vs Former Side Tottenham Hotspur in Pre-season Friendly

The pre-season football match between Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur was always going to be a special one for Harry Kane, as the former Spurs captain was set to come up against his old club for the first time since he traded the Premier League side for the Bundesliga giants two summers ago.

And in typical Harry Kane fashion, he did end up scoring a goal in the 12th minute of the game - and of course, refused to celebrate out of respect for his former side.

But what caught the attention of many was his wayward penalty effort just a few minutes after his goal.

WATCH | Harry Kane Blazes Penalty Over The Bar

Bayern earned a spot kick and Kane, due to his reputation at being a fairly safe bet from 12 yards out, stepped up to take the spot kick. Unfortunately, his effort was very high and not so mighty.

Kane could be seen grimacing after the effort while Bayern manager Vincent Kompany did his best to motivate the striker from the sidelines, clapping his effort and shouting a few words of encouragement.

But it was a notably off effort from Kane, who is usually renowned for finding the back of the net from the penalty spot.

Bayern's Farewell to Mathys Tel

Interestingly, Kane was not the only player on the day who had turned out for both sides - French forward Mathys Tel joined Spurs this summer on a permanent deal from Bayern, having spent the second half of the past season on loan to the London club.

And before the match, Tel was given a warm reception by the Bayern fans in a classy display of affection for their former player.