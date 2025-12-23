WATCH | Heartfelt Christmas Tradition Sees Real Betis Fans Fill Pitch With Toys in Seville

Every Christmas, as a part of Real Betis' annual tradition, the club supporters transform the Benito Villamarín into a powerful scene, reminding everyone that football is more than just a game. Every year, usually during Betis' final home game before Christmas, fans rain thousands of stuffed toys on the field at a pre-arranged moment.

During this time, the game is momentarily paused as the pitch disappears under thousands of soft toys and teddy bears destined for underprivileged children. The stewards and volunteers then quickly clear out the pitch for the game to resume while the toys begin their destined journey towards children in need as a gift for Christmas.

How Does This Real Betis Tradition Work?

Timed around Christmas and Día de Reyes, when gifts hold deep cultural meaning for children, this tradition ensures that joy and happiness reach those who might otherwise go without it. In a home match before Christmas, the club invites its supporters to arrive at the Benito Villamarín, carrying new or slightly used stuffed toys to donate to the children in need.

Notably, each year, the club issues clear guidelines to fans, specifying toy size limits (typically under 35 cm) and enforcing safety rules, such as avoiding batteries, hard plastic, or sharp components, to ensure the safety and suitability of children of all ages

At a pre-decided moment, usually during the half-time, the fans present in the stadium rise from their seats and launch their toys onto the field, triggering the famous, lluvia de peluches (rain of stuffed animals). The club staff immediately springs into action, clearing the field meticulously so that the second half can resume without any disruption.

Notably, the number of donated toys has climbed to nearly 20,000 in several editions.

Watch The Video Here:

How Did This Tradition Begin?