WATCH| Karim Benzema Clashes With Journalist Over Al Ittihad Allegations Following Al Hilal Debut

Karim Benzema recently made a move from his ex-club Al Ittihad to Al Hilal in a free transfer after falling out with Ittihad over the offered contract for next season. The player was expected to be out of contract with Al Ittihad in six months. However, Karim Benzema reportedly rejected a contract extension from his ex-club as he allegedly felt the offered contract was 'disrespectful.'

Meanwhile, after moving to rival Al Hilal, Karim Benzema made his debut for his new club on February 5, 2026. The former Real Madrid star had a successful debut for his new club as he scored a hat-trick against Al Akhdoud in their 6-0 win.

Despite the successful debut, the post-match interview with Karim Benzema turned a bit tense when he was repeatedly asked about Al Ittihad and why he left the club.

Karim Benzema Gives Pointed Response To Reporters

Benzema had joined Al Ittihad as a free agent in 2023 after winning the Ballon d’Or. Following his move, alongside his French teammate Ngolo Kante and Brazil’s Fabinho, Karim Benzema helped Al Ittihad lift the Saudi Pro League trophy last season. However, he allegedly felt disrespect with the new contract offer and decided to move to Al Hilal.

After his debut for Al Hilal, the former Real Madrid player clashed with a reporter after he was repeatedly asked why he left Al Ittihad. When asked about his former Saudi club, Benzema responded, "Do you want to talk about the game or do you want to talk about that? Talk about the game. It was a nice performance. I feel good. With these kind of players on this team, we play and fight together."

One reporter was relentless as he asked why he allegedly didn't say goodbye to his ex-teammates. Benzema pointedly replied, "What? You know? You know? Ask the Al-Ittihad players."

Al Hilal In The Saudi Pro League So Far