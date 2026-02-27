WATCH| Lionel Messi Avoids Injury After Security Breach Knockdown During Inter Miami's Friendly In Puerto Rico

Inter Miami headed to South America for a pre-season tour, with a few matches played in different countries ahead of their MLS opener against LAFC. However, one such fixture against Puerto Rico's Independiente del Valle was postponed when Lionel Messi was ruled out of the match after the player felt discomfort in his hamstring.

Following the delay, Inter Miami kept their promise as the team travelled to Puerto Rico and played a match against Independiente del Valle, where Lionel Messi scored the winning goal after coming off the bench. However, alongside Lionel Messi's heroics in the friendly, the match also saw a security breach from which the player narrowly escaped injury.

Lionel Messi Escapes Injury After Security Breach In Inter Miami's Friendly

Lionel Messi was knocked down during Inter Miami's friendly against Independiente del Valle, not by a defender, but by a fan who invaded the pitch to get a selfie with the Argentine legend. Fortunately, the fall was nothing fatal, and the player escaped unscathed from the accident.

The incident took place in the 89th minute after Messi scored the match-winning goal from the penalty spot and just before the full-time whistle, a few fans breached the security and ran onto the field. Two of them even made it near the World Cup winner, and as they made it near Lionel Messi, one of the fans hugged Lionel Messi from behind.

As soon as the fan hugged Messi, he was pulled down by the security present on the field, and in the process, Messi was also brought down to the ground before he found his composure and stood back up.

