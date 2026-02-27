WATCH| Neymar Silences Vinicius Jr.'s Critics By Hitting Real Madrid Winger's Dance In Santos Clash Against Vasco da Gama

Brazil star Neymar scored twice for his boyhood club Santos FC in their 2-1 win against Vasco da Gama on February 27, 2026, at the Estadio Urbano Caldeira. Notably, the goals against rivals Vasco da Gama ended Neymar's goal drought for Santos since his return from injury in 2026.

Following Neymar's first goal in the 25th minute of the match, the player went up to the corner flag and replicated Brazil teammate Vinicius Junior's celebratory dance against Benfica in their Champions League clash. For the unversed, Vinicius Jr. was allegedly a victim of racial abuse in the match against Benfica because of his celebration in front of Benfica fans.

Alongside the abuse, the Real Madrid player was even booked by the referee for his goal celebration. The matters turned for the worse further when Benfica coach Jose Mourinho insinuated that the Brazilian’s dancing antagonized such a reaction.

Neymar Pays Tribute To Brazil Teammate Vinicius Jr. In Match Against Vasco da Gama

The former PSG and Barcelona forward opened the scoresheet for his side, Santos FC, with a 25th-minute goal, which was then equalised by Cauan Barros just before the half-time whistle. After ending his 2026 goal drought, Neymar ran up to the corner flag and replicated Vinicius Junior's dance against Benfica, silencing his Brazilian teammates' haters.

The former PSG player was asked following the match about his goal celebration. He shared, "The little dance was for Vini Jr. I told him when he scored the 1st goal there in Portugal. If you score a goal at the Bernabéu, do the same celebration. Because if I score a goal, I'll do the same."

Despite the alleged abuse, Vini Jr. had the last laugh as he sealed Real Madrid's place in the Champions League Round of 16 with his winning goal against Benfica in the second-leg.

