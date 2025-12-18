WATCH | Lionel Messi Meets Kuldeep Yadav & Renuka Singh in Crossover Shoot During GOAT India Tour

Lionel Messi concluded his GOAT Tour India after visiting multiple cities, including Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi. The World Cup winner concluded his India visit at Vantara, Jamnagar, where he was hosted by Anant Ambani on December 15, 2025.

During his last leg of the tour, Lionel Messi, along with Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul, visited Delhi, where the players met fans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Following this, the World Cup winner and his entourage were taken to Purana Qila for a special event.

At the event, Messi met Indian sports stars, including Team India cricketers Kuldeep Yadav, Renuka Singh, and boxer Nikhat Zareen, among others.

Kuldeep Yadav Meets Lionel Messi During GOAT India Tour

Kuldeep Yadav's love for Messi and Barcelona is a well-known fact among the fans, and the moment looked like a dream come true for him as the cricketer was seen grinning ear to ear during the meeting. Athletes like Renuka Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhat Zareen, Sumit Antil, and Nishad Kumar shared the screen space with Messi and Rodrigo De Paul for a promotional video for a sporting brand.

Additionally, another clip has been going viral where Lionel Messi can be seen wearing the Indian jersey and signing autographs for the Indian athletes at the special event. Notably, the promotional video also included a photoshoot with young Indian footballers, showcasing the World Cup winner's influence on the kids.

Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour

The Argentine footballer started his India tour on December 13, 2025, in Kolkata, where things turned chaotic when fans failed to get even a glimpse of the star as he was guarded by politicians and VIPS in the ground. His Hyderabad visit on the same day, however, concluded smoothly, where he met the fans and was honoured by CM Revanth Reddy and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following the exhibition game in Uppal.

On December 14, Messi travelled to Mumbai and attended a meet-and-greet with celebrities at the Cricket Club of India before heading to the Wankhede Stadium, where he met the fans and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and former Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri.