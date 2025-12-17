'Thanks For The Warm Welcome, Great Hospitality': Lionel Messi Pens Heartfelt Post For Indian Fans, Hopes For Football's Bright Future

Despite all the chaos that unfolded, Lionel Messi's tour to India will go down as one of the most memorable moments as far as the country's football culture goes. The Messi tour proved the fact that Football is widely loved in our country and there is a big section of fans that wants the sport to thrive and do well in the country.

On his historic G.O.A.T Tour Messi visited four Indian cities and interacted with his fans. The Kolkata leg of the tour was absolutely chaotic, but his Indian fans did not leave any stone unturned to express their love for Football's biggest icon.

Lionel Messi Pens Down Heartfelt Note For Indian Fans

The Lionel Messi fever gripped India from December 13 to 15. Fans flocked the streets and stadiums to catch a glimpse of the iconic player. The player interacted with kids, played a bit of football with them and he was showered with love, wherever he went. The legendary Argentina player has now taken to his official Instagram account to express his gratitude for the love and the support from his Indian fans.

Advertisement

"Namaste India! What incredible visits to Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata. Thanks for the warm welcome, great hospitality and all the expressions of love throughout my tour. I hope football has a bright future in India!" wrote Messi. The Argentina skipper was accompanied by his Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul on his G.O.A.T Tour.

ALSO READ | Lionel Messi Lands In Kolkata, Fans Go Mad To Have A Glimpse Of World Cup Winning Star

Advertisement

Uncertainty Around Lionel Messi's International Future