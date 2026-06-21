WATCH | Lionel Messi's Heartwarming Gesture For Fan Looking For a Photograph Goes Viral Ahead of FIFA WC 2026 Clash vs Austria

FIFA WC 2026: Lionel Messi is not just winning hearts on-the-pitch but off-it as well. Ahead of the Argentina versus Austria clash, Messi's gesture is unmissable. Messi, who scored a hattrick in his WC opener against Algeria, was spotted wiping rain-drops from the team bus so that a fan could get a clear picture. The clip of this surfaced on social space and has since gone viral as fans are loving it. Here is the viral clip.

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Messi, who may be playing his last World Cup, looked in prime form and that is something that would inject a lot of confidence in his fans, who want Argentina and him to shine.

With his hattrick against Algeria, Messi moved into a tie with Germany’s Miroslav Klose for the career scoring record at the men’s World Cup.

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“My tears after the first goal? I’ve had some tough days. It wasn’t related to football. And those feelings were because of that,” Messi said afterward, without elaborating. “I thank my teammates, the coaching staff and the delegation for helping me.”

His incredible trio of goals came 20 years to the day that Messi made his World Cup debut in a match against Serbia and Montenegro — he scored in that one, too — and made the pride of Rosario only the second player to score in five editions of the men’s tournament.

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