WATCH | 'Love Karte Hain, Bhalobashi': Lionel Messi's Animated Fan Braves Winter Chill to Get Glimpse of Icon in Kolkata

Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour: Argentine football icon Lionel Messi finally landed in football-crazy city of Kolkata in the wee hours of Saturday. To be precise, he set foot on Indian soil at 2:26 AM. But even before he did that, the buzz was frenetic as fans braved the winter chill and reached the Netaji Subhash Chandra airport just to get a glimpse of Messi. There was a huge security deployment outside the airport just to manage the emotional crowd. But there was one fan who is now trending on social space for his emotional outburst. Claiming that he has loved Messi since 2007, he said he is confident the superstar would once again lead Argentina to the World Cup title in 2026. The fan's emotional outburst is being loved by fans and the clip has now gone viral.