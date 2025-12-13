Updated 13 December 2025 at 07:10 IST
WATCH | 'Love Karte Hain, Bhalobashi': Lionel Messi's Animated Fan Braves Winter Chill to Get Glimpse of Icon in Kolkata
Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour: A Lionel Messi fan got emotional while speaking of the Argentine legend during his arrival in Kolkata.
Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour: Argentine football icon Lionel Messi finally landed in football-crazy city of Kolkata in the wee hours of Saturday. To be precise, he set foot on Indian soil at 2:26 AM. But even before he did that, the buzz was frenetic as fans braved the winter chill and reached the Netaji Subhash Chandra airport just to get a glimpse of Messi. There was a huge security deployment outside the airport just to manage the emotional crowd. But there was one fan who is now trending on social space for his emotional outburst. Claiming that he has loved Messi since 2007, he said he is confident the superstar would once again lead Argentina to the World Cup title in 2026. The fan's emotional outburst is being loved by fans and the clip has now gone viral.
"I have loved Messi since 2007... 'Mohabbat hai'... In 2026, we will get the World Cup again. Argentina will be the champion...," the fan said.
Meanwhile, Messi would be in India for three days in which he would be travelling to Hyderabad after the Kolkata event. And then on Sunday, he would head to Mumbai and then finally his tour ends in Delhi where he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Statue Unveil
One of the major highlights of the GOAT tour is a 70-foot iron statue of Messi, claimed as the biggest ever made of the Argentine superstar, has been completed by the Sree Bhumi Sporting Club at Lake Town in South Dum Dum, Kolkata. The statue shows Messi holding the FIFA World Cup trophy. Messi would be unveiling it on Saturday.
