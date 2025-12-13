Updated 13 December 2025 at 06:50 IST
GOAT India Tour 2025: Lionel Messi Lands In Kolkata, Fans Go Mad To Have A Glimpse Of World Cup Winning Star
Lionel Messi has landed in Kolkata ahead of the much-anticipated GOAT India Tour 2025.
Fans welcome Messi in Kolkata | Image: X/@quiz_viajero/@BolavipAr
Inter Miami and World Cup-winning star Lionel Messi has landed in Kolkata ahead of the much-anticipated GOAT India Tour 2025. Following his Kolkata schedule, Messi is poised to visit Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi. He is also set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi before flying back on December 15.
