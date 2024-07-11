sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:40 IST, July 11th 2024

'We all want to be loved': England coach Southgate savors Euro 2024 semifinal win after criticism

Gareth Southgate has faced non-stop criticism as England's manager at Euro 2024. A coach once idolized by his team's fans had been the target of a volley of plastic cups from disgruntled fans at one game, and criticism from British TV commentators over his cautious approach.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Gareth Southgate
Gareth Southgate celebrates at the end of a semifinal against Netherlands at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund | Image: AP
