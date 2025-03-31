'We Must Crowdfund to Keep Antony' - Ex-Real Madrid Star's Bizarre Suggestion for Manchester United Flop

Manchester United flop Antony has been in fine form since joining La Liga side Real Betis on loan in the January 2025 transfer window.

The Brazilian winger, who signed for United in a deal worth £82 million in the summer transfer window of 2022, fell out of favour with new head coach Ruben Amorim.

But he has been revitalised by his move to Betis, and has recorded four goals and provided as many assists in 12 games in all competitions.

"We have to crowdfund so he can stay at least another year. We've noticed a change since he arrived; he brings us a lot," Isco told DAZN.

Isco Praises Antony's Impact

The former Real Madrid midfielder added he was surprised with the kind of mentality that Antony has brought at the club since he arrived in a loan deal that will run till the end of the season.

"I'm happy to be able to enjoy Antony. He has surprised us all with his humility and with his willingness to help and add. We are happy for him and for the team."

Betis have also seen a marked improvement in their results since the Brazilian has joined. They have lost just two of their 12 games since Antony's arrival.

What's more, Sunday's derby win over Sevilla was their sixth victory in a row in La Liga. Betis currently sit sixth in the table, with the top four qualifying for the Champions League.

Will Antony Join Betis Permanently?

The impact he's made has led to plenty of speculation that Antony will make his loan move permanent in the summer of 2025.

However, he has made it clear that he is focused only on the present right now.

"I'm grateful for the affection I've received since I arrived. I'm very happy here. My head is at Betis. I'm enjoying every day the city, the club. Let's continue like this," Antony said.