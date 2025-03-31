Massive Injury Boost For Arsenal Ahead Of Real Madrid UCL Clash, Bukayo Saka Set To Return Against Fulham

Ahead of the Real Madrid clash, Arsenal have been handed a major boost as Bukayo Saka has been passed fit to return against Fulham. The Arsenal winger has been on the sidelines since he underwent surgery in December last year due to a hamstring tear.

Mikel Arteta Confirms Bukayo Saka Will Return Against Fulham

The Gunners will host Fulham in the Premier League, and Mikel Arteta has hinted that the England star is ready to be involved once again. As quoted by the BBC he said, “Bukayo Saka is ready to go. All the careful things are already done. Now it’s about putting him in the grass at the right moment. But he’s pushing because he really wants to.

“We have respected the timeline and we have done everything. He is ready to go.”

Arsenal have fallen much behind in the Premier League title race and are currently 12 points adrift of Liverpool, who have shown no signs of restraints so far in the English top flight. The North London giants cannot afford to make any more mistakes and will be aware of the threat Fulham possess.

Mikel Arteta Heaps Praise On Bukayo Saka

Bukayo's influence speaks volumes as he still has the second most assists in the Premier League just after Mohamed Salah despite missing 13 EPL games this season. Arsenal are about to enter the most crucial period of the season, and Arteta insisted that Bukayo's return in the most important part of the season will be a huge boost.

"It is the energy that he transmits. He has missed the thing that he loves the most in his life - which is to be around the team, to play, train and compete at the highest level.

"The fact that he is able to come in the most important part of the season is a massive boost for him and the team as well."